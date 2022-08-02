A good growth outlook is seen for EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Stock by analysts

Citigroup raised the price target for the EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 26, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Compass Point has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $35. The stock was initiated by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on July 14, 2020, to Neutral and set the price objective to $23. In their research brief published January 06, 2020, BTIG Research analysts upgraded the EVO Payments Inc. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $32.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) raised 23.30% to close Monday’s market session at $33.71, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $32.92 and $33.86 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 16062468 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 312.91K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 28.57% within the last five trades and 43.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 39.36% in the last 6 months and 49.62% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EVOP stock is trading at a margin of 32.98%, 41.32% and 44.18% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EVOP deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading 13.12 percent below its 52-week high and 67.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 41. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does EVO Payments Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 15.00 percent and the profit margin is 0.40 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 84.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.73 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is 783.95. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 25.81. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 5.28 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Pope Gregory S, the Director at EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) has bought 20,000 shares of firm on Mar 01 at a price of $22.61 against the total amount of $0.45 million. In another inside trade, KELLY JAMES G, CEO of EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) sold 15,000 shares of the firm on Aug 10 for a total worth of $0.4 million at a price of $26.45. An inside trade which took place on Aug 10, CEO of EVO Payments Inc. KELLY JAMES G sold 10,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.26 million at the cost of $26.45 per share.