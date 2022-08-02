HomeMarketUnited Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) Stock: Thought Concerns

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) Stock: Thought Concerns

Citigroup raised the price target for the United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) stock from “a Buy” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on July 12, 2022, according to finviz. The stock was downgraded by Bernstein, who disclosed in a research note on June 08, 2021, from Mkt Perform to Underperform and set the price objective to $7.30.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) dipped -2.35% to close Monday’s market session at $6.66, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.63 and $6.78 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 8844750 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 9.28 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.06% within the last five trades and -1.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -23.52% in the last 6 months and -10.74% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. UMC stock is trading at a margin of -1.18%, -9.72% and -25.07% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UMC deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -43.97 percent below its 52-week high and 6.73 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -45.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does United Microelectronics Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $15.82 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is 7.56. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 6.87. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.06 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.06, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

