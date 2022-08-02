Why TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock went down -82.98% in Last Year?

Jefferies raised the price target for the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) stock from “a Hold” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on August 07, 2020, according to finviz. The stock was initiated by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on October 17, 2019, to Buy and set the price objective to $7. In their research brief published April 30, 2019, Noble Capital Markets analysts resumed the TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $13.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) raised 36.60% to close Monday’s market session at $8.51, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.80 and $9.61 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6396291 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.43 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 63.97% within the last five trades and -14.47% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -39.96% in the last 6 months and -15.62% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TXMD stock is trading at a margin of 22.28%, 13.00% and -49.03% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TXMD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -83.79 percent below its 52-week high and 327.64 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $56.85 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.66 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 35.60 percent are held by financial institutions. Rubric Capital Management LP, the 10% Owner at TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) has bought 580,000 shares of firm on Jul 29 at a price of $25.86 against the total amount of $15.0 million. In another inside trade, Rubric Capital Management LP, 10% Owner of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) bought 17,688 shares of the firm on Jul 18 for a total worth of $0.11 million at a price of $6.03. An inside trade which took place on Jul 15, 10% Owner of TherapeuticsMD Inc. Rubric Capital Management LP bought 64,892 shares of firm against total price of $0.36 million at the cost of $5.56 per share.