Why Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Jumped 229.53% in Last Month?

Needham lowered the price target for the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on June 17, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Ladenburg Thalmann has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $15. The stock was initiated by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on December 08, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published November 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $15.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) raised 13.82% to close Tuesday’s market session at $14.17, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.59 and $16.59 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4120269 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.23 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 21.11% within the last five trades and 229.53% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 91.23% in the last 6 months and 124.92% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. RYTM stock is trading at a margin of 46.34%, 130.62% and 67.36% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RYTM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -21.54 percent below its 52-week high and 366.12 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -23.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $668.12 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 145.24 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.03, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Cramer Pamela J., the Chief Human Resources Officer at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has sold 901 shares of firm on Jul 27 at a price of $11.68 against the total amount of $10524.0. In another inside trade, Smith Hunter C, Chief Financial Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) sold 7,547 shares of the firm on Jul 01 for a total worth of $30792.0 at a price of $4.08. An inside trade which took place on Mar 29, Chief Accounting Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Roberts William T. sold 1,023 shares of firm against total price of $11386.0 at the cost of $11.13 per share.