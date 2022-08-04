Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Stock Is Looking Attractive

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) stock from “an Underperform” to “a Peer perform”. The rating was released on August 03, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Stifel has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $90. The stock was initiated by Truist, who disclosed in a research note on April 16, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $95.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) raised 10.77% to close Wednesday’s market session at $96.78, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $95.65 and $97.67 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3968324 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 517.92K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 35.83% within the last five trades and 57.14% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 17.89% in the last 6 months and 37.80% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AAWW stock is trading at a margin of 43.14%, 45.22% and 24.87% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AAWW deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -0.36 percent below its 52-week high and 64.87 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 30.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 17.20 percent and the profit margin is 11.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 58.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.57 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) is 6.29. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 6.84. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.61 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.01, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

DIETRICH JOHN W, the President & CEO at Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) has sold 39,463 shares of firm on Aug 01 at a price of $84.13 against the total amount of $3.32 million. In another inside trade, Kokas Adam Richard, EVP, GC & Secty. of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) sold 9,975 shares of the firm on Mar 21 for a total worth of $0.88 million at a price of $88.45. An inside trade which took place on Jan 12, EVP & CMO of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. Steen Michael sold 6,688 shares of firm against total price of $0.59 million at the cost of $87.50 per share.