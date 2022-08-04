Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) stock Reported Profit Margin of 7.80 percent in Last Year: Is Defensible?

Citigroup raised the price target for the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on May 24, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Wolfe Research has initiated the stock to Peer Perform, with a price target set at $26. The stock was initiated by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on December 03, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $32. In their research brief published January 08, 2021, Evercore ISI analysts upgraded the Unum Group stock from Underperform to In-line with a price target of $25.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) raised 14.57% to close Wednesday’s market session at $35.93, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $34.51 and $36.46 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3271567 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.11 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.78% within the last five trades and 12.53% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 41.79% in the last 6 months and 15.16% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. UNM stock is trading at a margin of 10.52%, 6.15% and 21.50% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UNM deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -4.16 percent below its 52-week high and 61.48 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 40.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Unum Group’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 11.40 percent and the profit margin is 7.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.41 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is 7.94. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 6.21. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.62 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.69, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.20 percent of Unum Group shares are owned by insiders, and 89.40 percent are held by financial institutions. Pyne Christopher W, the EVP, Group Benefits at Unum Group (UNM) has sold 7,149 shares of firm on May 11 at a price of $35.13 against the total amount of $0.25 million. In another inside trade, McKenney Richard P, President and CEO of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) sold 35,271 shares of the firm on May 10 for a total worth of $1.29 million at a price of $36.49. An inside trade which took place on May 09, SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Unum Group Pashley Cherie sold 7,033 shares of firm against total price of $0.25 million at the cost of $35.68 per share.