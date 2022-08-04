Why Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock fell -30.17% in Last Six Months?

Raymond James raised the price target for the Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) stock to “a Strong buy”. The rating was released on July 13, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Piper Sandler has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $58. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on June 29, 2022, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published May 02, 2022, Cowen analysts upgraded the Bath & Body Works Inc. stock from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $82.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) raised 6.19% to close Wednesday’s market session at $39.31, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $37.35 and $39.395 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4346679 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.97 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.14% within the last five trades and 41.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -30.17% in the last 6 months and -26.18% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BBWI stock is trading at a margin of 26.87%, 19.02% and -25.96% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BBWI deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -52.06 percent below its 52-week high and 52.66 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -37.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $8.64 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) is 8.99. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 10.50. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.10 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Mazurek Thomas E., the Chief Supply Chain Officer at Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has sold 16,338 shares of firm on May 27 at a price of $42.25 against the total amount of $0.69 million. In another inside trade, Arlin Wendy C., EVP and CFO of Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) sold 6,000 shares of the firm on Apr 19 for a total worth of $0.33 million at a price of $55.00. An inside trade which took place on Nov 24, Director of Bath & Body Works Inc. SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H sold 5,375 shares of firm against total price of $0.4 million at the cost of $74.52 per share.