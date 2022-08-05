What is TCV Acquisition Corp.’s (TCVA) Stock Real Technical Picture?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) dipped -0.20% to close Thursday’s market session at $9.77, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.76 and $9.79 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4056990 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 126.64K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.31% within the last five trades and 0.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 0.72% in the last 6 months and 0.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TCVA stock is trading at a margin of -0.00%, 0.18% and -0.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TCVA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -5.51 percent below its 52-week high and 1.24 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does TCV Acquisition Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $499.25 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.29, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.