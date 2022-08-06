Analyzing Ormat Technologies Inc.’s (ORA) Stock earnings per share and revenue

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 26, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 07, 2021 by Cowen that reiterated the stock to a Market perform with a price target of $72 for ORA stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $86. The stock was initiated by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on December 29, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $96.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) dipped -0.78% to close Friday’s market session at $90.72, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $89.84 and $91.80 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 842919 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 684.02K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.83% within the last five trades and 15.60% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 39.29% in the last 6 months and 14.69% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ORA stock is trading at a margin of 10.60%, 13.90% and 18.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ORA deals in the Utilities domain. The stock is trading -1.68 percent below its 52-week high and 50.40 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 37.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ormat Technologies Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 24.20 percent and the profit margin is 9.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 38.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.81 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) is 78.34. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 49.33. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 7.06 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.72, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.20 percent of Ormat Technologies Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 92.10 percent are held by financial institutions. Angel Isaac, the Director at Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) has sold 9,502 shares of firm on Jun 06 at a price of $81.86 against the total amount of $0.78 million. In another inside trade, Angel Isaac, Director of Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) sold 8,200 shares of the firm on Jun 03 for a total worth of $0.68 million at a price of $82.68. An inside trade which took place on Jun 02, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies Inc. Blachar Doron sold 1,792 shares of firm against total price of $0.15 million at the cost of $83.20 per share.