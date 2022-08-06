Highest growth, lowest cost: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Stock

BTIG Research raised the price target for the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 11, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 12, 2021 by JP Morgan that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $55 for PTGX stock. The research report from Northland Capital has upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $40. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on September 20, 2021, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $49. In their research brief published May 24, 2021, Northland Capital analysts initiated the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $42.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) dipped -2.13% to close Friday’s market session at $11.46, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.015 and $11.83 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 829271 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.21 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.18% within the last five trades and 33.88% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -60.41% in the last 6 months and 16.94% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PTGX stock is trading at a margin of 14.81%, 27.67% and -48.53% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PTGX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -77.32 percent below its 52-week high and 65.85 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -41.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $567.73 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 12.11 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.85, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

PATEL DINESH V PH D, the President and CEO at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has sold 15,000 shares of firm on Dec 21 at a price of $32.14 against the total amount of $0.48 million. In another inside trade, Liu David Y, Chief Scientific Officer of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) sold 14,779 shares of the firm on Aug 17 for a total worth of $0.7 million at a price of $47.56.