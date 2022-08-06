Offering unique exposure at competitive prices: Insulet Corporation (PODD) Stock

Citigroup lowered the price target for the Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on July 11, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from BTIG Research has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $320. The stock was upgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on February 02, 2022, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $325. In their research brief published January 31, 2022, Oppenheimer analysts upgraded the Insulet Corporation stock from Perform to Outperform with a price target of $275.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) raised 4.31% to close Friday’s market session at $267.05, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $247.55 and $276.38 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 833739 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 534.23K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.77% within the last five trades and 13.59% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 10.32% in the last 6 months and 17.69% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PODD stock is trading at a margin of 11.40%, 17.88% and 6.65% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PODD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -17.78 percent below its 52-week high and 47.54 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 0.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Insulet Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 9.20 percent and the profit margin is 3.90 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 69.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $18.20 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) is 440.68. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 144.98. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 15.94 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 41.40, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Petrovic Shacey, the Director at Insulet Corporation (PODD) has sold 15,000 shares of firm on Jul 01 at a price of $222.90 against the total amount of $3.34 million. In another inside trade, Alpuche Charles, EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) sold 6,000 shares of the firm on Jun 06 for a total worth of $1.29 million at a price of $215.32. An inside trade which took place on Apr 04, President and CEO of Insulet Corporation Petrovic Shacey sold 15,000 shares of firm against total price of $4.1 million at the cost of $273.25 per share.