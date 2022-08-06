Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock: Thought Concerns

KeyBanc Capital Markets lowered the price target for the Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on June 23, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 22, 2022 by Wolfe Research that upgraded the stock from a Peer perform to an Outperform with a price target of $240 for PCTY stock. The research report from Credit Suisse has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $225. The stock was upgraded by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on February 28, 2022, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $255. In their research brief published February 04, 2022, Piper Sandler analysts upgraded the Paylocity Holding Corporation stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $249.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) raised 12.72% to close Friday’s market session at $255.26, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $247.38 and $276.88 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 813753 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 323.09K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 23.95% within the last five trades and 28.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 29.53% in the last 6 months and 35.15% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PCTY stock is trading at a margin of 31.30%, 39.26% and 21.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PCTY deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -18.83 percent below its 52-week high and 67.92 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 11. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 9.50 percent and the profit margin is 11.10 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 66.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $13.45 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) is 164.47. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 79.32. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 17.01 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 24.88, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 25.60 percent of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 73.90 percent are held by financial institutions. Glenn Ryan, the CFO and Treasurer at Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has sold 1,500 shares of firm on Jul 08 at a price of $200.00 against the total amount of $0.3 million. In another inside trade, Haske Michael R, Chief Operating Officer of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) sold 33,355 shares of the firm on Jul 08 for a total worth of $6.67 million at a price of $200.00. An inside trade which took place on Jul 08, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity Holding Corporation Beauchamp Steven R sold 49,658 shares of firm against total price of $9.93 million at the cost of $200.00 per share.