Performance, Earnings, and Valuation Analysis: FuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) published its second-quarter results on Thursday, August 4. Investors were encouraged by the fact that the number of customers in the United States is still growing at a double-digit rate. The company’s danger, however, is increased competition in the market of streaming services, as well as uninterrupted royalties.

FuboTV’s second-quarter revenue increased by 70% year on year to $222 million. One of the key growth factors was a 47 percent rise in North American subscribers to 947 million. It’s worth noting that this represents a minor sequential decrease in revenue growth since FuboTV’s revenue climbed by more than 100% in the first quarter.

The concern for FUBO remains the industry’s severe rivalry. Sports tournaments are the company’s core content. On the one hand, this helps you to build a consistent consumer base made up of fans. However, such placement may artificially limit the prospective audience.

The high cost of license fees is another disadvantage of FuboTV Inc. (FUBO). The streaming service attracts users by providing original material and lives streaming of prominent sporting events, and the rights to such streams are typically pricey. The net income margin was negative 52.4 percent in the second quarter, and the operating cash flow for the first six months of this year was equally negative at $218 million.

The company’s balance sheet presently shows merely $373 million. FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) must cut costs in order to generate a profit. Some marketing expenditures can be lowered now that the firm has claimed that its overall number of customers in various countries has surpassed 1.3 million. However, FUBO is currently losing money, and investing in the firm entails a higher level of risk.

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) are up 38.25 percent in the last week but down -15.78 percent in the previous quarter. Going back further, the stock’s price has been down -64.23 percent in the previous six months but is down -77.64 percent year to date.