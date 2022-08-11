What makes Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Stock unique?

Truist lowered the price target for the Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on August 03, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Wells Fargo has upgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $115. The stock was initiated by Loop Capital, who disclosed in a research note on April 11, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $140. In their research brief published March 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank analysts initiated the Match Group Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $135.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) raised 2.37% to close Wednesday’s market session at $66.05, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $65.98 and $68.54 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4079600 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.26 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.44% within the last five trades and -4.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -41.25% in the last 6 months and -5.98% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MTCH stock is trading at a margin of -4.97%, -9.72% and -36.06% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MTCH deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -63.71 percent below its 52-week high and 11.66 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -55.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Match Group Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 26.60 percent and the profit margin is 8.70 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 70.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $18.51 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is 193.70. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 24.19. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 5.78 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Kim Bernard Jin, the Chief Executive Officer at Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has bought 16,000 shares of firm on Aug 04 at a price of $63.58 against the total amount of $1.02 million. In another inside trade, LEVIN JOSEPH, Director of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) sold 163,220 shares of the firm on Oct 21 for a total worth of $28.52 million at a price of $174.73. An inside trade which took place on Sep 27, Director of Match Group Inc. LEVIN JOSEPH sold 5,976 shares of firm against total price of $0.99 million at the cost of $165.22 per share.