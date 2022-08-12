Analysts Rating: Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Won “a Hold” Rating From Needham

Needham raised the price target for the Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) stock to “a Hold”. The rating was released on July 28, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 11, 2022 by BMO Capital Markets that upgraded the stock from a Market perform to an Outperform with a price target of $47 for FATE stock. The research report from Robert W. Baird has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $28. The stock was resumed by BMO Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on February 11, 2022, to Market Perform and set the price objective to $50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) raised 0.71% to close Thursday’s market session at $32.65, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $31.97 and $33.87 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2907335 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.61 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.31% within the last five trades and 4.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -20.27% in the last 6 months and 52.25% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FATE stock is trading at a margin of 1.99%, 18.70% and -14.89% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FATE deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -64.78 percent below its 52-week high and 90.94 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -56.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.07 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 44.99 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.44, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Wolchko J Scott, the President and CEO at Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has sold 6,246 shares of firm on Jul 22 at a price of $32.08 against the total amount of $0.2 million. In another inside trade, Wolchko J Scott, President and CEO of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) sold 30,000 shares of the firm on Jul 21 for a total worth of $0.99 million at a price of $32.88. An inside trade which took place on Jul 07, Chief R&D Officer of Fate Therapeutics Inc. Valamehr Bahram sold 17,158 shares of firm against total price of $0.52 million at the cost of $30.23 per share.