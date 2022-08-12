H.C. Wainwright Assigned “a Buy” Rating to SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 19, 2021, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 29, 2020 by H.C. Wainwright that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $73 for SWTX stock. The research report from Barclays has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $48. The stock was upgraded by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on March 19, 2020, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $60. In their research brief published March 04, 2020, H.C. Wainwright analysts downgraded the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $40.

The share price of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) dipped -4.17% to close Thursday’s market session at $28.26, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $28.05 and $31.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3572362 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.34 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -17.82% within the last five trades and -2.45% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -51.48% in the last 6 months and -19.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SWTX stock is trading at a margin of -8.43%, 5.21% and -43.27% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SWTX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -64.99 percent below its 52-week high and 107.79 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -36.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.30 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.67, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner at SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) has sold 69,568 shares of firm on Aug 09 at a price of $37.47 against the total amount of $2.61 million. In another inside trade, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, 10% Owner of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) sold 205,000 shares of the firm on Aug 08 for a total worth of $7.86 million at a price of $38.33. An inside trade which took place on Oct 20, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. Islam Saqib sold 10,083 shares of firm against total price of $0.59 million at the cost of $58.67 per share.