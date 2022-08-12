The REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Stock expansion path ahead

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) stock to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on March 25, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Morgan Stanley has initiated the stock to Underweight, with a price target set at $5. The stock was initiated by BTIG Research, who disclosed in a research note on August 18, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published August 02, 2021, Cowen analysts initiated the REE Automotive Ltd. stock to Outperform with a price target of $15.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) raised 9.09% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.32, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.23 and $1.51 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2946954 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.19 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.32% within the last five trades and 11.86% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -63.54% in the last 6 months and 2.72% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. REE stock is trading at a margin of 10.18%, 1.16% and -52.08% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, REE deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -87.91 percent below its 52-week high and 25.71 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -82.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does REE Automotive Ltd.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $458.41 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.32, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 20.82 percent of REE Automotive Ltd. shares are owned by insiders, and 20.50 percent are held by financial institutions. Thomas Hans, the Director at REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has bought 60,963 shares of firm on Sep 02 at a price of $5.66 against the total amount of $0.35 million. In another inside trade, Weisburd David, Member of Sponsor of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) bought 123,908 shares of the firm on Sep 01 for a total worth of $0.74 million at a price of $5.97. An inside trade which took place on Sep 01, Director of REE Automotive Ltd. Thomas Hans bought 161,037 shares of firm against total price of $0.94 million at the cost of $5.81 per share.