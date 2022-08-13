Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $3.81 for Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Raymond James raised the price target for the Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on April 22, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Stifel has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $6. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on January 19, 2022, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $1.75. In their research brief published November 30, 2021, BofA Securities analysts initiated the Spire Global Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $5.05.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) raised 11.18% to close Friday’s market session at $1.69, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.50 and $1.69 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 917524 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.08 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.33% within the last five trades and 42.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -47.68% in the last 6 months and 27.07% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SPIR stock is trading at a margin of 19.14%, 19.33% and -33.67% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SPIR deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -91.33 percent below its 52-week high and 50.89 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -71.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Spire Global Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $248.51 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.05 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.34, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 8.00 percent of Spire Global Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 31.10 percent are held by financial institutions.