Facts about Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Stock that you might not know

BTIG Research raised the price target for the Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 15, 2021, according to finviz. The stock was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald, who disclosed in a research note on April 03, 2020, to Overweight and set the price objective to $21. In their research brief published March 04, 2020, Barclays analysts initiated the Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock to Overweight with a price target of $24.

The share price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) raised 5.10% to close Friday’s market session at $27.20, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $25.88 and $27.94 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 982514 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 886.37K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.48% within the last five trades and -7.92% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -11.49% in the last 6 months and 47.99% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. RCUS stock is trading at a margin of 0.85%, 6.71% and -13.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RCUS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -44.60 percent below its 52-week high and 62.49 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -11.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 16.40 percent and the profit margin is 16.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.92 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is 183.78. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.69 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.61, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.10 percent of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 69.70 percent are held by financial institutions. Tang Carolyn C., the General Counsel at Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has sold 1,522 shares of firm on Jun 17 at a price of $22.12 against the total amount of $33665.0. In another inside trade, Jaen Juan C., President of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) sold 2,537 shares of the firm on Jun 17 for a total worth of $56116.0 at a price of $22.12. An inside trade which took place on Jun 17, Chief Operating Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc. Jarrett Jennifer sold 6,614 shares of firm against total price of $0.15 million at the cost of $22.12 per share.