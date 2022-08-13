Is this a gain, a loss, or a throwaway? Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Stock

Goldman lowered the price target for the Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on June 03, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Piper Sandler has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $74. The stock was initiated by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on January 26, 2022, to Hold and set the price objective to $75. In their research brief published January 21, 2022, Wolfe Research analysts initiated the Voya Financial Inc. stock to Peer Perform with a price target of $80.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) raised 2.09% to close Friday’s market session at $64.94, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $63.875 and $65.04 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 887538 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.15 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.46% within the last five trades and 14.41% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -10.32% in the last 6 months and 5.94% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VOYA stock is trading at a margin of 8.59%, 7.13% and -0.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VOYA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -13.38 percent below its 52-week high and 15.55 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -2.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Voya Financial Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 17.30 percent and the profit margin is 9.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $6.35 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) is 12.26. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.42. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.94 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.46, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Hurtsellers Christine, the at Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has sold 57,782 shares of firm on Feb 23 at a price of $67.62 against the total amount of $3.91 million. In another inside trade, SILVA KEVIN D, of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) sold 12,205 shares of the firm on Feb 23 for a total worth of $0.84 million at a price of $68.80. An inside trade which took place on Feb 23, of Voya Financial Inc. Katz Michael Robert sold 4,054 shares of firm against total price of $0.27 million at the cost of $66.48 per share.