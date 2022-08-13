KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Price Settled at $52.73: What’s Resulting?

Stifel raised the price target for the KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 18, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Goldman has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $31. The stock was upgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on May 26, 2020, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $28. In their research brief published April 27, 2020, Citigroup analysts upgraded the KBR Inc. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $23.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) raised 2.33% to close Friday’s market session at $52.73, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $51.291 and $52.78 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 920122 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.57 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.55% within the last five trades and 11.17% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 17.65% in the last 6 months and 18.63% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. KBR stock is trading at a margin of 3.75%, 7.29% and 9.48% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KBR deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -7.39 percent below its 52-week high and 43.64 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 31.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does KBR Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 4.50 percent and the profit margin is 1.90 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 10.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.29 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is 58.07. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 17.08. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.95 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.62, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Barrie Andrew, the President Gov’t Solutions EMEA at KBR Inc. (KBR) has sold 3,111 shares of firm on Aug 08 at a price of $51.35 against the total amount of $0.16 million. In another inside trade, SOPP MARK W, EVP & Chief Financial Officer of KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) bought 1,050 shares of the firm on May 23 for a total worth of $50130.0 at a price of $47.74. An inside trade which took place on May 20, EVP & Chief Financial Officer of KBR Inc. SOPP MARK W bought 1,100 shares of firm against total price of $50589.0 at the cost of $45.99 per share.