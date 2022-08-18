Analysts Rating: Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Won “a Buy” Rating From Guggenheim

Guggenheim raised the price target for the Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on June 28, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Jefferies has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $20. The stock was initiated by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on December 23, 2020, to Overweight and set the price objective to $22. In their research brief published October 14, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann analysts initiated the Cogent Biosciences Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $4.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) raised 11.30% to close Wednesday’s market session at $15.76, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $14.999 and $17.15 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4568731 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.07 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 14.12% within the last five trades and 39.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 127.75% in the last 6 months and 280.68% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. COGT stock is trading at a margin of 30.56%, 53.36% and 95.48% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, COGT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading 6.13 percent below its 52-week high and 315.83 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 84.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $986.42 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.14, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Fairmount Funds Management LLC, the 10% Owner at Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) has bought 1,200,000 shares of firm on Jun 16 at a price of $8.25 against the total amount of $9.9 million.