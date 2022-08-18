Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

HomeTrading GuidanceBeating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), Swiss sports betting service, reported higher-than-expected second-quarter revenue growth. SRAD was trading at $13.39 on August 17. The market capitalization was $3.71 billion at the time.

Sportradar’s revenue increased by 23% year on year to €177.2 million in the fourth quarter, while revenue in the United States increased by 66% to €29.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA fell 13% to €27.6 million. The cash and equivalents stock was €715.6 million.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has received only 16% of total revenue from the American market thus far. However, the market’s impressive growth rates drew the attention of investors, which became a quote driver.

SRAD has a healthy cash flow and a sizable cash reserve. The company provides sports betting services and is affiliated with many popular sports leagues, including the NBA, UEFA, and NASCAR. Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) provides a suite of tools to complement these services, including statistics, race data, video streams, and more.

Many states in the United States have legalized this form of entertainment, providing opportunities for Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) to increase sales despite fierce competition in this regional market. SRAD has enough cash to market and is competing for market share in the United States. Furthermore, the company earns money in other markets.

Sportradar’s management anticipates that financial performance will improve in 2022. Revenue is expected to be in the €695-€715m range, representing a 24% increase year on year.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) expanded its ecosystem with an NBA basketball league betting service in August. Basketball has a global audience of over 2 billion people, and Sportradar’s Virtual NBA service allows gamblers to wagering on 3,000 games every day.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) shares have risen 23.64% in the last week, but 31.15% in the previous quarter. Going back further, the stock’s price has been down -4.15% in the previous six months but is down -23.79% year to date.
staff
staff

