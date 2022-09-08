Why Amylyx (AMLX) Stock is Gaining The Most Today?

After a crucial regulatory meeting on Wednesday, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: AMLX) rose 62.17% to $29.03 in current market trading. The stock of AMLX completed the previous trading session at $17.90. The price range of the company’s shares was between $17.16 and $18.10.

In which meeting has AMLX participated?

Stocks of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. have been surging after a panel of US regulatory advisers supported its controversial treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) peripheral and central nervous system drugs advisory committee approved the treatment 7-2 during a rare second meeting on Wednesday.

As a result of a meeting with FDA advisers held in March, AMLX’s relatively small initial trial wasn’t sufficient to demonstrate that AMX0035 slowed the progression of ALS.

Under pressure from disease activists, the FDA had to exercise flexibility in approving drugs because better treatments were urgently needed for diseases like ALS.

According to Liana Apostolova of Indiana University School of Medicine, who voted for Amylyx this time after opposing it in March, the new data from Amylyx are not overwhelmingly persuasive but are nevertheless quite reassuring.

ALS is a death sentence, she said, so she took that into consideration.

Billy Dunn, FDA’s director of the office of neuroscience, said several times during the Wednesday meeting that the agency had not made a final decision on the application’s approval.

According to FDA, what should be done?

According to the agency, it is appropriate to apply the statuary standards with “the broadest flexibility possible. This procedure takes into account the fact that physicians and patients generally accept more side effects or risks when it comes to products that treat life-threatening or severely debilitating illnesses than products that treat less serious conditions.

How will AMLX proceed?

Last week, the FDA released briefing documents indicating AMLX’s larger trial would be completed by the end of 2023 or early 2024. FDA staff stated in briefing documents that the timing places it in a challenging position of potentially making a regulatory decision that is not aligned with the results of the ongoing study. At the hearing, Justin Klee, co-Chief Executive Officer at Amylyx (AMLX), said the company would voluntarily remove the product from the market if its follow-up clinical trial is unsuccessful.