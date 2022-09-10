Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Stock is Just Right Size-Neither Too Big Nor Too Small

SVB Leerink raised the price target for the Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) stock from “a Mkt perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on July 27, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Goldman has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell, with a price target set at $39. In their research brief published June 10, 2021, H.C. Wainwright analysts initiated the Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $88.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) raised 0.41% to close Friday’s market session at $34.14, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $33.26 and $34.76 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 885894 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 804.21K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.61% within the last five trades and 20.98% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 8.66% in the last 6 months and 74.18% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AGIO stock is trading at a margin of 22.70%, 34.84% and 24.88% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AGIO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -33.03 percent below its 52-week high and 103.82 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -27.78. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.80 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 280.85 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.66, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Washburn Theodore James Jr., the Principal Accounting Officer at Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has sold 108 shares of firm on Feb 25 at a price of $30.00 against the total amount of $3240.0. In another inside trade, Washburn Theodore James Jr., Principal Accounting Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) sold 233 shares of the firm on Feb 16 for a total worth of $7179.0 at a price of $30.81. An inside trade which took place on Feb 14, Principal Accounting Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 504 shares of firm against total price of $15750.0 at the cost of $31.25 per share.