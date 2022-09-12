What do you think? Take A Moment To Read: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Stock

Stifel raised the price target for the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on September 08, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 14, 2022 by BMO Capital Markets that upgraded the stock from a Market perform to an Outperform with a price target of $115 for AMD stock. The research report from Susquehanna has reiterated the stock to Positive, with a price target set at $120. The stock was upgraded by Northland Capital, who disclosed in a research note on June 30, 2022, from Market Perform to Outperform and set the price objective to $95. In their research brief published June 22, 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts resumed the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock to Overweight with a price target of $103.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) raised 3.23% to close Friday’s market session at $85.45, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $83.84 and $85.68 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 68855424 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 83.59 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.79% within the last five trades and -13.73% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -19.74% in the last 6 months and -13.51% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AMD stock is trading at a margin of -6.37%, -3.62% and -20.79% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AMD deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -48.04 percent below its 52-week high and 19.34 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -25.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 16.80 percent and the profit margin is 14.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 48.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $133.63 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 35.93. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 17.46. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 6.19 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.51, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.50 percent of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 68.40 percent are held by financial institutions. Bergman Rick, the EVP, Computing & Graphics at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has sold 3,000 shares of firm on Aug 23 at a price of $92.39 against the total amount of $0.28 million. In another inside trade, Su Lisa T, Chairman, President & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) sold 125,000 shares of the firm on Aug 18 for a total worth of $12.5 million at a price of $100.02. An inside trade which took place on Aug 18, SVP & GM DESG of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Norrod Forrest Eugene sold 824 shares of firm against total price of $81831.0 at the cost of $99.31 per share.