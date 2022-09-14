Why Is Eos Energy (EOSE) On The Rise Today?

As of the last check, shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (Nasdaq: EOSE) were up 11.92% at $2.44 after recently advancing into a clean loan program. The stock of EOSE closed at $2.18 last session. The company’s shares fluctuated between $2.01 and $2.29.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



What is the status of EOSE?

NASDAQ-listed Eos Energy (EOSE) has been invited to participate in the due diligence process. Under The Department of Energy’s renewable energy and efficient energy solicitation, EOSE was invited to participate in the Title XVII Innovative Clean Energy Loan Guarantee Program.

It represents an important step forward in the LPO’s evaluation of Eos’ loan application and it has invited Eos to engage in full due diligence.

Eos’ project to expand manufacturing to support 3GWh of production capacity is one of the stages at which LPO performs its due diligence.

This stage involves negotiations between Eos and LPO to define the loan’s principal terms and conditions.

A conditional commitment can then be obtained by the LPO based on the outcome of this exercise.

Although the DOE invited Eos to conduct due diligence, the DOE’s invitation does not guarantee Conditional Commitment or loan approval for Eos.

How EOSE will proceed with the initiative?

In support of Eos’ strategy to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, the company is applying for a loan to support the production of its ZnythTM long-duration energy storage systems. By integrating intermittent renewable power generation more quickly into the grid through EOS’ technology, utilities, independent power producers, and grid operators including Independent System Operators and Regional Transmission Operators will increase the reliability, safety, and security of the electric power grid across the nation.

A total of 1.9 GWh of storage is expected to be delivered during the next several years under the Company’s order backlog of $457 million as of the end of Q2. Increasing supply chain constraints for lithium-ion batteries are creating a market opportunity for alternative chemistry storage. Additionally, American cleantech companies and domestic manufacturing investments are likely to benefit from tax credits and other supportive policies provided by the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act legislation. With a potential value of $7 billion, Eos’ opportunity pipeline consists of approximately 27 GWh.

What is the impact of this on EOSE’s future?

Getting to the bottom of the LPO’s due diligence process is the first step Eos Energy (EOSE) has taken toward achieving a great objective. EOSE’s potential partnership with DOE would position it to capitalize on a rapidly growing market opportunity in clean energy and energy transition. By year-end, EOSE expects to have a 90% American supply chain, which is currently 80% American and is expected to reach 90% by the end of this year.