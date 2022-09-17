TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TLGY) stock is trading -4.09 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TLGY) dipped 0.00% to close Friday’s market session at $10.07, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.06 and $10.08 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 942089 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 76.16K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.00% within the last five trades and 0.40% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. TLGY stock is trading at a margin of 0.22%, 0.52% and 0.87% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TLGY deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -4.09 percent below its 52-week high and 4.14 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does TLGY Acquisition Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $289.82 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TLGY) is 31.97. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.29, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.