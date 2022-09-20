BMO Capital Markets raised the price target for the Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) stock to “”a Market perform””

BMO Capital Markets lowered the price target for the Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on May 16, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 28, 2022 by Truist that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $22 for NLSN stock. The research report from Goldman has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell, with a price target set at $17. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on January 05, 2022, from Equal-Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $19. In their research brief published July 08, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts analysts initiated the Nielsen Holdings plc stock to Sector Perform with a price target of $25.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) dipped -0.04% to close Monday’s market session at $27.82, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $27.77 and $27.85 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6147718 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.76 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.14% within the last five trades and 0.51% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 13.83% in the last 6 months and 24.14% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NLSN stock is trading at a margin of -0.05%, 7.32% and 19.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NLSN deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -0.36 percent below its 52-week high and 73.66 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 22.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Nielsen Holdings plc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 22.90 percent and the profit margin is 15.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 63.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $10.00 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is 17.61. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 14.05. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.83 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.88, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, the 10% Owner at Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) has bought 7,116,000 shares of firm on Apr 14 at a price of $27.35 against the total amount of $194.62 million. In another inside trade, WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, 10% Owner of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) bought 5,652,100 shares of the firm on Apr 13 for a total worth of $155.38 million at a price of $27.49. An inside trade which took place on Apr 12, 10% Owner of Nielsen Holdings plc WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC bought 6,925,000 shares of firm against total price of $188.78 million at the cost of $27.26 per share.