The Technical Story of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) raised 86.44% to close Tuesday’s market session at $11.00, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.66 and $14.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 28475343 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.55 million shares. AMPX stock is trading at a margin of 36.36%, 36.36% and 36.36% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AMPX deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -57.71 percent below its 52-week high and 95.04 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Amprius Technologies Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.21 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value.