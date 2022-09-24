Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock lower -55.91% in This Year: What’s Happened?

B. Riley Securities raised the price target for the Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 31, 2022, according to finviz.
The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture
The share price of Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) dipped -1.00% to close Friday’s market session at $45.46, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $44.46 and $45.83 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 897110 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 702.45K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.69% within the last five trades and -22.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -46.64% in the last 6 months and -38.81% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AZTA stock is trading at a margin of -12.45%, -23.26% and -40.70% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.
As of the close of trading, AZTA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -63.57 percent below its 52-week high and -0.11 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -62.87. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.
What Does Azenta Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?
The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.47 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 61.43. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 6.25 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.99, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.
Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?
McManus Matthew, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer at Azenta Inc. (AZTA) has bought 8,625 shares of firm on Aug 19 at a price of $58.15 against the total amount of $0.5 million. In another inside trade, Robertson Lindon G, EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) bought 4,350 shares of the firm on Aug 19 for a total worth of $0.25 million at a price of $57.62. An inside trade which took place on Apr 12, SVP, Chief HR Officer of Azenta Inc. Crowley Kimberly sold 132 shares of firm against total price of $10299.0 at the cost of $78.02 per share.