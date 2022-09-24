Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock is trading Lower -15.91% From 200-Day SMA

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on August 10, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 08, 2022 by Morgan Stanley that reiterated the stock to an Overweight with a price target of $42 for ENR stock. The research report from JP Morgan has reiterated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $38. The stock was reiterated by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on February 08, 2022, to Neutral and set the price objective to $38. In their research brief published February 24, 2021, Goldman analysts downgraded the Energizer Holdings Inc. stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $46.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) dipped -1.57% to close Friday’s market session at $27.03, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $26.45 and $27.225 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 973098 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 606.84K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.88% within the last five trades and -9.75% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -9.20% in the last 6 months and -5.72% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ENR stock is trading at a margin of -5.17%, -8.62% and -15.91% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ENR deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -35.06 percent below its 52-week high and 7.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -31.21. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Energizer Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 7.50 percent and the profit margin is 6.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 37.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.92 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) is 9.06. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.11. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.63 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.86, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.20 percent of Energizer Holdings Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 86.40 percent are held by financial institutions. LaVigne Mark Stephen, the Chief Executive Officer at Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) has bought 3,000 shares of firm on Aug 26 at a price of $30.49 against the total amount of $91468.0. In another inside trade, Armstrong Bill G, Director of Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) sold 5,000 shares of the firm on Aug 12 for a total worth of $0.16 million at a price of $32.14. An inside trade which took place on Feb 14, Director of Energizer Holdings Inc. VITALE ROBERT V bought 1,500 shares of firm against total price of $50235.0 at the cost of $33.49 per share.