What is happening with Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Stock?

Citigroup raised the price target for the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on August 29, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Cantor Fitzgerald has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $15.25. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on October 19, 2020, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published September 08, 2020, Guggenheim analysts resumed the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $20.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) dipped -0.13% to close Friday’s market session at $15.12, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $15.08 and $15.15 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 992594 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.49 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.13% within the last five trades and -0.40% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 59.66% in the last 6 months and 100.00% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AERI stock is trading at a margin of -0.14%, 28.91% and 76.18% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AERI deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -1.63 percent below its 52-week high and 214.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 15.88. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -15.70 percent and the profit margin is -23.90 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 88.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $751.16 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.63 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.