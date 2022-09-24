Why Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Stock Slipped -4.45% in Last Month?

Goldman raised the price target for the Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on May 13, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $107. The stock was upgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on December 13, 2021, from Underweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $101.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) dipped -1.59% to close Friday’s market session at $111.53, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $110.34 and $112.25 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 987145 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 878.83K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.18% within the last five trades and -4.45% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -3.58% in the last 6 months and 2.10% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ATO stock is trading at a margin of -3.47%, -3.69% and -0.25% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ATO deals in the Utilities domain. The stock is trading -9.29 percent below its 52-week high and 29.99 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 18.91. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Atmos Energy Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 27.00 percent and the profit margin is 23.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 61.10 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $15.62 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) is 20.56. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 18.74. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.86 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.68, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.30 percent of Atmos Energy Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 92.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Forsythe Christopher T, the SR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO at Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has sold 0 shares of firm on Feb 11 at a price of $105.00 against the total amount of $12.0. In another inside trade, THOMAS RICHARD M, VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) sold 950 shares of the firm on Feb 10 for a total worth of $0.1 million at a price of $106.61.