The future looks bright for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) raised 10.43% to close Monday’s market session at $6.35, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.60 and $7.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 15558702 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.61 million shares. SHPH stock is trading at a margin of -74.36%, -74.36% and -74.36% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SHPH deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -94.97 percent below its 52-week high and 18.91 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $84.35 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value.