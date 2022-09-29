Analyzing Harmonic Inc.’s (HLIT) Stock earnings per share and revenue

Rosenblatt raised the price target for the Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on May 24, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Needham has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $9.50. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on June 01, 2020, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $6. In their research brief published May 22, 2020, Barclays analysts initiated the Harmonic Inc. stock to Equal Weight with a price target of $6.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) raised 10.17% to close Wednesday’s market session at $13.00, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.40 and $13.08 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3595926 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 828.46K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.54% within the last five trades and 17.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 36.41% in the last 6 months and 51.52% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. HLIT stock is trading at a margin of 15.37%, 17.47% and 30.84% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HLIT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading 6.38 percent below its 52-week high and 57.58 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 56.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Harmonic Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 6.50 percent and the profit margin is 5.90 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 50.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.41 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is 43.48. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 18.57. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.41 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.58, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.40 percent of Harmonic Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 97.38 percent are held by financial institutions. HARSHMAN PATRICK, the President and CEO at Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has sold 150,000 shares of firm on Sep 16 at a price of $12.00 against the total amount of $1.8 million. In another inside trade, Kalra Sanjay, SVP and CFO of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) sold 53,585 shares of the firm on Aug 25 for a total worth of $0.61 million at a price of $11.36. An inside trade which took place on Aug 16, President and CEO of Harmonic Inc. HARSHMAN PATRICK sold 6,040 shares of firm against total price of $68800.0 at the cost of $11.39 per share.