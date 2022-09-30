Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Stock is trading at a margin of -28.11% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) raised 7.05% to close Thursday’s market session at $2.58, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.36 and $3.1399 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2979169 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.16 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 13.66% within the last five trades and -66.84% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. HPCO stock is trading at a margin of -28.11%, -31.90% and -31.90% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HPCO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.83 percent below its 52-week high and 23.44 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Hempacco Co. Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $59.75 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value.