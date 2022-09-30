What is happening with Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Stock?

Credit Suisse raised the price target for the Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on June 23, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 02, 2022 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $78 for ADC stock. The research report from JMP Securities has initiated the stock to Mkt Outperform, with a price target set at $81. The stock was initiated by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on April 01, 2022, to Overweight and set the price objective to $75. In their research brief published February 08, 2022, BofA Securities analysts initiated the Agree Realty Corporation stock to Neutral with a price target of $72.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) dipped -4.93% to close Thursday’s market session at $65.74, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $64.92 and $66.14 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3288080 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 689.98K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.26% within the last five trades and -13.47% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 1.06% in the last 6 months and -8.86% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ADC stock is trading at a margin of -9.76%, -13.34% and -5.92% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ADC deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -18.27 percent below its 52-week high and 6.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -6.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Agree Realty Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 50.50 percent and the profit margin is 35.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 88.10 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $5.23 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) is 34.19. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 35.52. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 13.68 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.30, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

RAKOLTA JOHN JR, the Director at Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has bought 213 shares of firm on Apr 08 at a price of $68.09 against the total amount of $14503.0. In another inside trade, Agree Joey, PRESIDENT & CEO of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) bought 1,560 shares of the firm on Mar 23 for a total worth of $0.1 million at a price of $64.23. An inside trade which took place on Mar 22, PRESIDENT & CEO of Agree Realty Corporation Agree Joey bought 1,749 shares of firm against total price of $0.11 million at the cost of $64.03 per share.