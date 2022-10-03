Best 5 Aftermarket Movers Stocks to Buy Right Now

After-hours movers are the stocks bought and sold in an after-hours market. The after-hours market opens at 4 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time following the close of the major U.S. stock exchanges. It is possible for after-hours trading to continue until 8 p.m., but the volume usually dwindles much earlier for the aftermarket movers. Electronic communication networks (ECNs) are used for trading in the after-hours.

When news breaks after the stock exchange close, after-market movers can be used by traders or investors. Sometimes, news, such as earnings announcements, may trigger after-market movers to act.

After-hours movers Stock may experience a spike in volume on the initial release of news, but it usually diminishes as the session advances. By 6 p.m., the volume slows down significantly. Illiquid stocks are risky to trade after business hours.

Unlike the billions of shares traded during normal business hours, after-hours sessions trade a tiny fraction of that level. Is it possible to make money trading in an after-hours market? It’s possible, but you need to do your homework first.

In this article, we are presenting you with the 5 best aftermarket movers to invest in right now.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) shares were falling by -5.00% to trade at $0.95 in after-hours at the last check. ATIP’s stock lost -3.85% to close Friday’s session at $1.00. The stock volume remained at 0.34 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.8 million shares within the past 50 days. ATIP shares have fallen by -73.68% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -0.99% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -35.90%, while over the past six months, it has shed -46.81%. Further, the company has a current market of $215.40 million and its outstanding shares stood at 203.85 million.

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index has added its position in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) to 2,485,615 shares, mirroring a recent increase of 14.91%. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index added 0.32 million shares of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. common stock bringing its total worth to about $2.24 million at the end of the recent close, SEC documents show. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index isn’t the only investment manager that changed stakes and is followed by iShares Russell 2000 ETF, which added 7471.0 shares to end up with 1,394,465 shares worth $1.26 million. Royce Small-Cap Opportunity Fund raises their holdings by 11.11% in the company over the course of the most recent quarter. It now holds a 0.46% position in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. thanks to 0.95 million shares amounting to $0.85 million.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) has plunged by -4.65% to $0.2031 in after-hours trading hours on the last check Friday. The stock of NXTP gained 9.74% to complete the last trading session at $0.21. The price range of the company’s shares was between $0.1944 and $0.25. It traded 0.19 million shares, which was below its daily average of 1.18 million shares over 100 days. NXTP’s shares have dropped by -3.62% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -20.11% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price to book ratio of 0.40.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. H.C. Wainwright issued a stock update for NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) on August 20, 2021, in which the firm assigned a “Buy” rating. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -52.56%, while it is -16.14% below and -9.68% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 0.19 million against a 3-month average of 293.96K.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

At last check in after-hours trading, shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) were up 16.67% at $0.315. PT’s stock closed the last session at $0.27, decreasing -14.88% or -$0.05. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.26 and $0.32 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 0.11 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 0.1 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -94.60%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down by -30.19%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -91.56%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -80.43%. The stock has returned -87.75% so far this year.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extend—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies a more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ: PT) stock is found to be 24.39% volatile for the week, while 16.51% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 8.68M. Based on a recent bid, its distance from 20 days simple moving average is -62.14%, and its distance from 50 days simple moving average is -70.83% while it has a distance of -86.96% from the 200 days simple moving average.

Reed’s Inc. (REED)

Reed’s Inc. (REED) shares have gained 8.05% at $0.1302 in Friday’s after-hours session. Reed’s Inc.’s stock subtracted -6.37% to finish the last trading session at $0.12. The stock recorded a trading volume of 0.31 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 0.49 million shares. The shares of Reed’s Inc. have advanced by -16.49% in the last five days; however, they have lost -42.62% over the last month. The stock price has shed -23.88% over the last three months and has lost -79.92 percent so far this year. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 0.28.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 11.22%, and 10.71% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.02, with the beta factor poised at 1.41. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, mean that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN)

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) is soaring on the charts today, down 0.00% to trade at $15.51 at last check in after-hours trading. On Friday, shares in Citi Trends Inc. fell -4.79% to close the day at $15.51. The volume of shares traded was 0.82 million, which is higher than the average volume over the last three months of 241.94K. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $15.48 and $16.675. The company had an earnings per share ratio of 5.46. CTRN’s stock has lost -12.42% of its value in the previous five sessions and -23.22% over the past month but has lost -83.63% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $23.36 is above the 200-day moving average of $35.44. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 28.80.

The top 3 mutual fund holders in Citi Trends Inc. are Victory Sycamore Small Company Op, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index, and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fund. Victory Sycamore Small Company Op owns 640,600 shares of the company’s stock, all valued at over $12.94 million. The company bought an additional 0.13 million shares recently to bring its total holdings to about 7.63% of the shares outstanding. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index bought 9677.0 shares to see its total holdings expand to 260,469 shares valued at over $5.26 million and representing 3.10% of the shares outstanding. PGIM Jennison Small Company Fund 0.0 shares to bring its total holdings to over 0.24 million shares at a value of $4.83 million. PGIM Jennison Small Company Fund now owns shares totaling 2.85% of the shares outstanding.