A leader in the success game: ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Stock

Summit Insights raised the price target for the ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on August 01, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 12, 2022 by Wells Fargo that upgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Overweight with a price target of $65 for ON stock. The research report from UBS has reiterated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $69. The stock was reiterated by Truist, who disclosed in a research note on February 08, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $73. In their research brief published February 08, 2022, Needham analysts reiterated the ON Semiconductor Corporation stock to Strong Buy with a price target of $80.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) raised 3.95% to close Monday’s market session at $64.79, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $61.94 and $65.535 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6353122 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 7.56 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.33% within the last five trades and -5.03% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 8.65% in the last 6 months and 36.98% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ON stock is trading at a margin of -3.34%, -3.91% and 6.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ON deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -15.62 percent below its 52-week high and 54.70 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 34.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 27.70 percent and the profit margin is 22.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 46.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $28.34 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is 16.78. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 13.13. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.72 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.22, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

KEETON SIMON, the EVP & GM, PSG at ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has sold 4,550 shares of firm on Aug 18 at a price of $75.00 against the total amount of $0.34 million. In another inside trade, KEETON SIMON, EVP & GM, PSG of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) sold 2,813 shares of the firm on Aug 12 for a total worth of $0.2 million at a price of $70.00. An inside trade which took place on Jul 18, CEO & President of ON Semiconductor Corporation El-Khoury Hassane sold 20,000 shares of firm against total price of $1.12 million at the cost of $56.17 per share.