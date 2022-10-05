How Did The XpresSpa (XSPA) Stock Surged In The After-Hours Trading?

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) has advanced 7.74% at $0.85 in after-hours trading hours on the last check Tuesday while there has been no related major news. The stock of XSPA gained 3.80% to complete the regular session at $0.79 fluctuating between $0.75 and $0.80.

How has XSPA been lately?

As part of its overarching social responsibility platform strategy, XpresSpa (XSPA) recently launched the Women’s Health Initiative, which aims to promote wellness for women through education and support.

XpresSpa launched a new line of retail products focused on women’s health at this time, including personal hygiene products, pregnancy prevention products, reproductive health products, first aid products, and wellness products.

There are more choices than ever for women when it comes to the products they choose to buy, which plays a significant role in shaping the trends that XSPA sees in the wellness industry.

With XpresSpa, clients are informed and served by solutions that fit their evolving lifestyles.

XSPA has been very intentional about sourcing products from companies that support women and is owned by women and people of color to ensure high-quality, sustainable products.

With the addition of finely curated products, XpresSpa expands its existing portfolio of services and products, including health screenings, contraceptives, STD testing, pregnancy testing, and STD treatment.

XSPA’s efforts toward its objectives

The Women’s Health Initiative was created by XpresSpa to enhance education and access to health and wellness solutions for women on the go, which is a priority for XpresSpa. XSPA relied on the Women’s Health Advisory Committee, which was established as part of the initiative, for advice on ways to enhance its product offering and ensure that it is fully and holistically considering women’s health and wellness needs.

A Women’s Health Advisory Committee was launched in 2022, and it consists of women from all aspects of the business, from corporate operations to field operations. Committee members meet monthly to brainstorm ways XpresSpa (XSPA) can better act as a champion for women’s issues by reviewing XpresSpa’s benefits, policies, and product and service offerings.