Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

Jefferies raised the price target for the Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on June 08, 2021, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 21, 2021 by Stifel that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $89 for LW stock. The research report from Goldman has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $81. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on April 05, 2021, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $100. In their research brief published December 07, 2020, JP Morgan analysts upgraded the Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $89.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) raised 4.19% to close Wednesday’s market session at $82.15, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $80.30 and $83.65 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5415690 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.42 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.99% within the last five trades and 5.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 36.26% in the last 6 months and 9.86% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LW stock is trading at a margin of 5.33%, 3.31% and 19.73% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LW deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -1.37 percent below its 52-week high and 65.26 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 49.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 9.50 percent and the profit margin is 4.90 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 20.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $11.91 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) is 59.62. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 21.76. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.91 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 32.99, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.30 percent of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 91.00 percent are held by financial institutions. Scheufler Gerardo, the SVP, CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFF at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) has sold 2,786 shares of firm on Aug 10 at a price of $81.01 against the total amount of $0.23 million. In another inside trade, Spytek Eryk J, SVP, GEN COUNSEL of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) sold 3,001 shares of the firm on Aug 05 for a total worth of $0.24 million at a price of $79.97. An inside trade which took place on Jul 07, SVP, GEN COUNSEL of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Spytek Eryk J sold 3,867 shares of firm against total price of $0.29 million at the cost of $75.00 per share.