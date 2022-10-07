Why Did Ambac Financial (AMBC) Stock Go 13% Higher On Friday?

As of the last check, Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) is up 13.75% to trade at $14.56 after settling litigation. AMBC stock closed at $12.80 on Thursday.

AMBC has settled which litigation?

In an announcement today, Ambac Financial (AMBC) announced that its subsidiary Ambac Assurance Corporation (“AAC”) reached a $1.84 billion settlement with Bank of America.

Compared to Ambac’s 2Q 2022 financial statements, this settlement significantly exceeds its subrogation recovery.

The result is that AMBC estimates it will record a gain of approximately $390 million as a result of the settlement, net of discount accretion and reinsurance, as well as call premiums.

Ambac will recognize a portion of this gain in its third-quarter financial results, while AMBC will recognize the remaining portion in its fourth-quarter financial results.

All outstanding Sitka Notes of approximately $1.21 billion (including the call premium) and all Tier 2 Notes of approximately $213 million will be repaid to AAC in accordance with its contractual obligations.

After certain conditions are satisfied, including dismissal of the pending RMBS litigations, funds should be received within 10 days.

Many other factors will be considered in Ambac’s third-quarter 2022 Form 10-Q, which will be available later this year.

A gross subrogation recovery of $1.48 billion was recorded by AMBC on its balance sheet for the period ending June 30, 2022, in relation to RMBS representation and warranty litigation, of which $1.38 billion was related to Bank of America litigation.

AAC has recovered the rest of the gross subrogation recovery from Nomura Credit & Capital, Inc. and Nomura Holding America Inc.

What does this mean for AMBC?

As a result of achieving this settlement with Bank of America, Ambac Financial (AMBC) is likely to make a material step forward in its strategic priority of progressing AAC to a stable runoff and maximizing the optionality of its legacy financial guaranty business.