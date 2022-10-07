Why The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock climbed 4.28% in Last Three Months?

Deutsche Bank raised the price target for the The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on August 18, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $22. The stock was resumed by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on April 25, 2022, to Neutral and set the price objective to $26. In their research brief published April 25, 2022, Loop Capital analysts downgraded the The AZEK Company Inc. stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $25.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) raised 2.62% to close Thursday’s market session at $18.77, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $18.165 and $19.22 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3066048 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.75 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.73% within the last five trades and 0.16% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -18.25% in the last 6 months and 4.28% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AZEK stock is trading at a margin of 6.10%, -1.82% and -23.34% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AZEK deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -59.69 percent below its 52-week high and 20.94 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -48.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does The AZEK Company Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 12.60 percent and the profit margin is 8.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 32.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.86 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) is 24.70. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 18.51. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.05 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.96, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Hendrickson Gary E, the Director at The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has bought 27,145 shares of firm on Sep 02 at a price of $18.47 against the total amount of $0.5 million. In another inside trade, NAGEL VERNON J, Director of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) bought 3,000 shares of the firm on Aug 29 for a total worth of $55560.0 at a price of $18.52. An inside trade which took place on May 16, Director of The AZEK Company Inc. NAGEL VERNON J bought 5,000 shares of firm against total price of $94450.0 at the cost of $18.89 per share.