Yummy or too sour? Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc (AMV) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc (NASDAQ:AMV) raised 95.45% to close Thursday’s market session at $24.49, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.50 and $30.99 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5706363 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 238.61K shares. AMV stock is trading at a margin of -33.27%, -33.27% and -33.27% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AMV deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -89.96 percent below its 52-week high and 103.24 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $198.47 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 349.86, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.