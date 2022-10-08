A Tale from the Dusty Corner: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Stock

Cowen raised the price target for the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on July 12, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Jefferies has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $120. The stock was initiated by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on September 30, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $84. In their research brief published September 29, 2021, Oppenheimer analysts initiated the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $90.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) dipped -3.57% to close Friday’s market session at $21.58, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $21.42 and $22.12 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 909121 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 632.80K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.37% within the last five trades and -23.66% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -55.54% in the last 6 months and -20.54% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ZNTL stock is trading at a margin of -7.40%, -17.58% and -42.37% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ZNTL deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -75.25 percent below its 52-week high and 24.52 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -70.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.22 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.34, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Gallagher Cam, the President at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has sold 10,000 shares of firm on Oct 06 at a price of $22.62 against the total amount of $0.23 million. In another inside trade, Gallagher Cam, President of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) sold 12,500 shares of the firm on Oct 05 for a total worth of $0.28 million at a price of $22.32. An inside trade which took place on Sep 16, President of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Gallagher Cam sold 10,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.24 million at the cost of $24.45 per share.