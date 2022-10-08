Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock is trading Higher 8.60% From 200-Day SMA

Truist raised the price target for the Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 02, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 02, 2022 by Stephens that reiterated the stock to an Overweight with a price target of $28 for TWNK stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has reiterated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $23. The stock was reiterated by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on March 02, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $26. In their research brief published December 15, 2021, Citigroup analysts initiated the Hostess Brands Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $22.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) dipped -0.88% to close Friday’s market session at $23.55, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $23.41 and $23.7242 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 891910 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 900.99K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.33% within the last five trades and 0.68% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 4.02% in the last 6 months and 10.77% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TWNK stock is trading at a margin of -1.58%, 1.04% and 8.60% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TWNK deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -5.46 percent below its 52-week high and 40.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 26.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Hostess Brands Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 16.70 percent and the profit margin is 10.20 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 34.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.30 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) is 25.60. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 21.49. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.62 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.84, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Gernigin Michael sold 7,060 shares of firm on May 27 at a price of $21.38 against the total amount of $0.15 million. In another inside trade, Cramer Michael John sold 25,000 shares of the firm on May 11 for a total worth of $0.55 million at a price of $22.15.