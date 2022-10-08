The market value of ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Stock is expected to soar in the coming months

Northland Capital raised the price target for the ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on September 13, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 05, 2022 by ROTH Capital that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $10 for SOL stock. The research report from Raymond James has upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy, with a price target set at $12.50. The stock was initiated by Raymond James, who disclosed in a research note on March 09, 2021, to Outperform and set the price objective to $14.50. In their research brief published May 02, 2019, Imperial Capital analysts reiterated the ReneSola Ltd stock to Outperform with a price target of $22.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) dipped -3.35% to close Friday’s market session at $4.90, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.85 and $5.06 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 897974 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 713.86K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.78% within the last five trades and -3.92% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -12.19% in the last 6 months and 1.66% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SOL stock is trading at a margin of -9.99%, -17.90% and -10.99% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SOL deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -49.59 percent below its 52-week high and 41.62 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -26.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does ReneSola Ltd’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $326.39 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) is 81.67. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 16.72. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 5.40 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.08, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, the CFO at ReneSola Ltd (SOL) has bought 92,707 shares of firm on Jun 29 at a price of $4.43 against the total amount of $0.41 million. In another inside trade, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, CFO of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) bought 492,241 shares of the firm on Jun 22 for a total worth of $2.25 million at a price of $4.57. An inside trade which took place on Jun 21, CFO of ReneSola Ltd SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 145,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.67 million at the cost of $4.63 per share.