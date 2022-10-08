Why Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Stock up 0.30% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) raised 0.27% to close Friday’s market session at $9.94, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.93 and $9.95 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 942786 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 59.24K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.30% within the last five trades and 0.61% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 2.58% in the last 6 months and 1.59% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. RKTA stock is trading at a margin of 0.37%, 0.75% and 1.57% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RKTA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading 0.00 percent below its 52-week high and 2.90 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 2.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $331.40 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) is 26.09. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.29, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.