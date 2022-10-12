What does the future hold for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Stock?

Barclays raised the price target for the Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on August 31, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 27, 2022 by Goldman that upgraded the stock from a Sell to a Neutral with a price target of $9.50 for HOOD stock. The research report from Atlantic Equities has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight, with a price target set at $5. The stock was downgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on April 08, 2022, from Neutral to Sell and set the price objective to $13. In their research brief published March 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts initiated the Robinhood Markets Inc. stock to Equal-Weight with a price target of $15.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) dipped -0.76% to close Tuesday’s market session at $10.44, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.845 and $10.64 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6960916 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 11.04 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.51% within the last five trades and -5.18% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -8.02% in the last 6 months and 24.88% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. HOOD stock is trading at a margin of 1.95%, 3.46% and -5.98% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HOOD deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -75.92 percent below its 52-week high and 53.30 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -64.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $9.51 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 7.07 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.30, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.40 percent of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 62.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, the Chief Legal Officer at Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has sold 27,181 shares of firm on Aug 18 at a price of $10.11 against the total amount of $0.27 million. In another inside trade, Warnick Jason, Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) sold 20,000 shares of the firm on Aug 08 for a total worth of $0.21 million at a price of $10.67. An inside trade which took place on Aug 04, Chief Legal Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc. Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr sold 110,000 shares of firm against total price of $1.18 million at the cost of $10.73 per share.